JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA Shares Acquired by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 720,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 385,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,556 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,308,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after buying an additional 64,063 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $64.90.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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