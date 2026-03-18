WJ Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF $GARP

WJ Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (BATS:GARP – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,763 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GARP. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF by 232.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF Stock Performance

GARP stock opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.27. iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $563.05 million, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (GARP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Quality GARP Select index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GARP was launched on Jun 14, 2020 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GARP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (BATS:GARP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.