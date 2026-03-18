WJ Wealth Management LLC Sells 180,607 Shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF $WINN

WJ Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 385,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,607 shares during the period. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF accounts for 5.4% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF were worth $12,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 413.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 58,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 47,134 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 260,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after buying an additional 51,781 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 89,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 19,998 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 88,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 28,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

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Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Price Performance

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF stock opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $32.74. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -93.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Profile

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction. WINN was launched on Feb 2, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

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