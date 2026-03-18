Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF $AGGA Shares Acquired by Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:AGGA – Free Report) by 60.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 229,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,380 shares during the period. Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.09% of Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:AGGA opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36.

Get Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th.

About Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF

EA Series Trust – Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Empowered Funds, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC and Astor Investment Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests directly and through other funds in U.S. Treasuries and other debt securities issued by the U.S. Government and its agencies and instrumentalities, corporate bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, municipal bonds, and high-yield bonds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:AGGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.