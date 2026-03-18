Chubb Limited $CB Shares Purchased by XXEC Inc.

XXEC Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 2.4% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,738,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,643,993,000 after acquiring an additional 210,053 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 31,332,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,843,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,045,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,852,000 after acquiring an additional 68,553 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,053,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,475,000 after purchasing an additional 427,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Chubb by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,929,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,278,000 after purchasing an additional 513,852 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $326.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $279.00 to $259.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.81.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $330.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.56. The stock has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.46. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $264.10 and a one year high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.36%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $4,991,938.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,572,096.72. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total transaction of $9,234,687.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,683.80. This represents a 70.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

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