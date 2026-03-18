Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases 2,352 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.43, for a total value of $50,507,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,669,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,067,953.12. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,501 shares of company stock valued at $79,983,892. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Guggenheim set a $633.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $624.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $819.00 to $720.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $459.28 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $349.00 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $474.92 and a 200 day moving average of $596.84. The firm has a market cap of $127.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

See Also

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