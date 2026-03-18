Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $31.40 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lowered its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 546,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,181 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $31,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.2% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

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Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $63.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average of $60.17. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $64.97.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

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