Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,080 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 target price on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $219.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.92 billion, a PE ratio of 93.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.27 and a 200-day moving average of $224.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.39 and a 52-week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 293.22%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.