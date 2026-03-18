Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Holdings Boosted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,592 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 6.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $169,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $38,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $5,045,695.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,486,322.16. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Stanton bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $397.35 per share, with a total value of $1,986,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 83,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,339,651.75. This represents a 6.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Microsoft News

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Melius Research set a $430.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Microsoft from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Down 0.1%

Microsoft stock opened at $399.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $424.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 39.04%.The company had revenue of $81.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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