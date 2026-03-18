DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 10th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

About DNP Select Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund is a closed?end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DNP. The fund’s primary objective is to provide high current income and, as a secondary objective, capital appreciation by investing in income?producing securities.

To pursue its objectives, DNP Select Income Fund allocates the majority of its assets to equity and equity?related securities of energy infrastructure companies, with a particular focus on master limited partnerships (MLPs) in the midstream sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.