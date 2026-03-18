Story (IP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $52.11 Million

Story (IP) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Story coin can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Story has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Story has a market cap of $203.64 million and approximately $52.11 million worth of Story was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74,049.55 or 0.99796382 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73,702.49 or 0.99656476 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Story Coin Profile

Story launched on February 12th, 2025. Story’s total supply is 1,025,280,233 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Story’s official message board is www.story.foundation/blog. Story’s official Twitter account is @storyprotocol. Story’s official website is www.story.foundation.

Story Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Story (IP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Story has a current supply of 1,025,274,078 with 351,746,991 in circulation. The last known price of Story is 0.82196265 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $51,311,109.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.story.foundation/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Story directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Story should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Story using one of the exchanges listed above.

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