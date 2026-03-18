PPDAI Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:FINV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

PPDAI Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.306 per share on Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 497.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a 10.5% increase from PPDAI Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.28.
PPDAI Group has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. PPDAI Group has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
PPDAI Group Stock Performance
FINV opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96. PPDAI Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PPDAI Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut PPDAI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FINV
PPDAI Group Company Profile
PPDAI Group Inc operates an online consumer finance marketplace that connects individual and institutional investors with personal and small-business borrowers. Through its digital platform, the company facilitates unsecured consumer loans, auto refinancing loans and small-business financing by leveraging proprietary credit assessment tools and big data analytics. Investors gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of retail credit assets, while borrowers benefit from streamlined application processes and competitive financing rates.
At the core of PPDAI’s offering is a multi-layered risk management framework that combines automated credit scoring, manual underwriting oversight and third-party data verification.
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