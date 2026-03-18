PPDAI Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:FINV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

PPDAI Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.306 per share on Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 497.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a 10.5% increase from PPDAI Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.28.

PPDAI Group has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. PPDAI Group has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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PPDAI Group Stock Performance

FINV opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96. PPDAI Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPDAI Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). PPDAI Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 18.70%.The company had revenue of $432.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.80 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PPDAI Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut PPDAI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FINV

PPDAI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPDAI Group Inc operates an online consumer finance marketplace that connects individual and institutional investors with personal and small-business borrowers. Through its digital platform, the company facilitates unsecured consumer loans, auto refinancing loans and small-business financing by leveraging proprietary credit assessment tools and big data analytics. Investors gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of retail credit assets, while borrowers benefit from streamlined application processes and competitive financing rates.

At the core of PPDAI’s offering is a multi-layered risk management framework that combines automated credit scoring, manual underwriting oversight and third-party data verification.

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