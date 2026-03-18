Danske Bank A S Makes New $94.51 Million Investment in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 968,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $2,089,937,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $746,655,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 42,978.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,884,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $672,128,000 after buying an additional 6,868,459 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $518,660,000 after buying an additional 3,671,548 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,938,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,744 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Boston Scientific News Summary

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Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.56 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.71. The firm has a market cap of $105.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $99.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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