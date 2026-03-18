Goldplat (LON:GDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Goldplat (LON:GDP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 195 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Goldplat had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 4.67%.

Goldplat Stock Performance

GDP opened at GBX 13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £22.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.96. Goldplat has a 1 year low of GBX 5.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

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Goldplat Company Profile

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Further Reading

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in South Africa and Ghana. It recovers gold and other precious metals from by-products, contaminated soil, and other precious metal material from mining and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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