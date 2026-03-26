Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 41,621 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,621 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.25% of Tenable worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TENB. Quarry LP bought a new position in Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Tenable Price Performance

Shares of TENB stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $260.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.79 million. Tenable had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.420 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TENB. Wedbush reduced their price target on Tenable from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Tenable from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tenable from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $27.00 target price on Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TENB

Insider Activity at Tenable

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 51,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,216.50. This trade represents a 30.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable’s product suite is Nessus, one of the industry’s most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

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