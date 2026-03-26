Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 2,983 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.6% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Genesis Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 106,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. President Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $323.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $333.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target (up from $346.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.18.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $290.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $349.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $284,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,564. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,110,165 shares of company stock valued at $118,134,117 over the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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