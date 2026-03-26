Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $7.31 Million in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,314,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.09% of AptarGroup as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.35, for a total transaction of $494,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,570.05. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:ATR opened at $125.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.22 and a 200-day moving average of $127.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.46. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.23 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 10.40%.The business had revenue of $962.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. AptarGroup has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.210 EPS. Analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATR

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug?delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

See Also

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