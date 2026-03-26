Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,046,124 Shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF $WCMI

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI – Free Report) by 796.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,177,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046,124 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.52% of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF worth $20,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCMI. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 49,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 360.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period.

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First Trust WCM International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of WCMI opened at $17.00 on Thursday. First Trust WCM International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.41.

About First Trust WCM International Equity ETF

The First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (WCMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of international equity securities of industry leading companies with positive fundamentals. The fund will hold stock or depositary receipts to obtain exposure and pursue long-term growth. WCMI was launched on Mar 31, 2020 and is issued by First Trust.

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