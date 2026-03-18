Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2026

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMSGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 11.98 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Advanced Medical Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 4.16%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMS stock opened at GBX 200.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 212.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 214.50. The company has a market cap of £434.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.60. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 12-month low of GBX 168.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 248.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 price objective on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 273.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Medical Solutions Group

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

AMS is a world-leading independent developer and manufacturer of innovative tissue-healing technology, focused on quality outcomes for patients and value for payers. AMS has a wide range of surgical products including tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices and internal sealants, which it markets under its brands LiquiBand®, RESORBA®, LiquiBandFix8®, and Seal-G®. AMS also supplies wound care dressings such as silver alginates, alginates and foams through its ActivHeal® brand as well as under white label.

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