Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Releases Earnings Results

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 11.98 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Advanced Medical Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 4.16%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMS stock opened at GBX 200.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 212.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 214.50. The company has a market cap of £434.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.60. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 12-month low of GBX 168.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 248.50.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 price objective on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 273.67.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

AMS is a world-leading independent developer and manufacturer of innovative tissue-healing technology, focused on quality outcomes for patients and value for payers. AMS has a wide range of surgical products including tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices and internal sealants, which it markets under its brands LiquiBand®, RESORBA®, LiquiBandFix8®, and Seal-G®. AMS also supplies wound care dressings such as silver alginates, alginates and foams through its ActivHeal® brand as well as under white label.

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