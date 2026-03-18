H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Announces Earnings Results

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.35), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $932.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.82 million. H World Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 30.23%.

H World Group Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44. H World Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.11.

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Institutional Trading of H World Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in H World Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the second quarter worth $888,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 81.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group during the second quarter worth $2,881,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in H World Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $651,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HTHT. UBS Group raised H World Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of H World Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Research cut shares of H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of H World Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTHT

About H World Group

(Get Free Report)

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

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