Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 60,378 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 302,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,378 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.8% of Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $34,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Sagace Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.0%

XOM stock opened at $158.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $661.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $160.45.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

More Exxon Mobil News

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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