Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $79.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.8% of Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $79,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,448,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VTI opened at $330.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $344.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.55. The stock has a market cap of $562.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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