San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.79 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,621 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.4% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, Director John W. Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $397.35 per share, with a total value of $1,986,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 83,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,339,651.75. This trade represents a 6.34% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $5,045,695.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 137,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,486,322.16. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $399.41 on Wednesday. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $555.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 39.04%.The firm had revenue of $81.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $625.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Microsoft from $625.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. New Street Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $670.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore reduced their price target on Microsoft from $640.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.