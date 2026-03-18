Portus Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in American Express Company $AXP

Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,557 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. American Express accounts for 1.2% of Portus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,792 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in American Express by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in American Express by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 159,906 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $53,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Express Stock Up 0.7%
American Express stock opened at $300.16 on Wednesday. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $387.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
American Express Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 price objective on American Express in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.86.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AXP
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total value of $8,346,340.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,480.14. The trade was a 75.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total transaction of $5,348,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,608.10. This represents a 62.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
American Express News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy on AXP after February operating results, trimming its price objective slightly to $381 — the reiteration of a Buy from a major bank supports investor confidence. Bank of America Sees Stable Credit Trends in American Express (AXP) Update
- Positive Sentiment: Several bullish pieces argue AXP is an attractive “dip buy,” pointing to resilient consumer spending, steady earnings growth and the company’s premium franchise — these narratives can attract buy-the-dip flows. American Express Is An Attractive Dip Buy As Growth Continues
- Positive Sentiment: Company credit metrics were reported as broadly stable (only modest deterioration in some consumer/small-business cohorts), which reduces near-term credit concerns for investors focused on card receivables. American Express Reports Stable Credit Metrics Amid Modest Decline
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate continues: Zacks notes AXP trades at a premium to peers but below its own five?year median — important context for investors weighing multiple vs. growth outlooks. Is American Express a Buy Now Despite its Premium Valuation?
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry tech shifts: Visa’s tokenization and digital credentialing trends underscore ongoing payments innovation; this is a sector tailwind but requires execution from AXP to fully benefit. Visa’s Token Strategy: A Quiet Shift Powering Future Payments
- Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity: traders bought ~43,272 put contracts in one day (?140% above normal daily put volume), signaling short-term hedging or bearish speculation that can pressure sentiment.
- Negative Sentiment: BTIG cut its price target to $285 and placed a Sell rating — a visible sell-side downgrade that can trigger tactical selling by funds that follow such calls. BTIG Lowers Price Target on American Express
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure: Robinhood’s forthcoming platinum credit card rollout is a potential threat to premium card market share and rewards-driven customer acquisition. Did Robinhood Just Say “Checkmate” to American Express?
American Express Company Profile
American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.
American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.
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