Portus Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in American Express Company $AXP

Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,557 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. American Express accounts for 1.2% of Portus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,792 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in American Express by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in American Express by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 159,906 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $53,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Express Stock Up 0.7%

American Express stock opened at $300.16 on Wednesday. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $387.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 price objective on American Express in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AXP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total value of $8,346,340.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,480.14. The trade was a 75.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total transaction of $5,348,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,608.10. This represents a 62.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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