CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. Purchases Shares of 399,583 Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 399,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $71,418,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 20,764,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,877,000 after purchasing an additional 140,579 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1,074.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,229,000 after buying an additional 5,524,354 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,293,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $946,125,000 after buying an additional 26,156 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $527,243,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,987,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,964,000 after buying an additional 448,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

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Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:BABA opened at $136.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $95.73 and a 1-year high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $231.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Freedom Capital cut Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.17.

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Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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