iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3698 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $145.39 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $105.18 and a one year high of $152.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.22 and its 200-day moving average is $147.73.

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The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

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