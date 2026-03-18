iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3698 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ ESGU opened at $145.39 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $105.18 and a one year high of $152.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.22 and its 200-day moving average is $147.73.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
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