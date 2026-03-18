First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 54,079 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the February 12th total of 61,410 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,925 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,925 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTXG. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000.

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First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXG stock opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a market cap of $18.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.42. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

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