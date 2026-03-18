CannabisCoin Self Reported Market Cap Tops $159.49 Thousand (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $159.49 thousand and approximately $4.58 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74,200.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.04 or 0.00632120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00012221 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $367.66 or 0.00495500 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $283.38 or 0.00381913 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00077887 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00011951 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 335,752,783 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

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