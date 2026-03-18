MultiBank Group ($MBG) Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MultiBank Group ($MBG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One MultiBank Group token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MultiBank Group has traded up 5% against the dollar. MultiBank Group has a total market cap of $40.81 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of MultiBank Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74,049.55 or 0.99796382 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,702.49 or 0.99656476 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MultiBank Group

MultiBank Group’s launch date was July 22nd, 2025. MultiBank Group’s total supply is 995,140,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,646,154 tokens. The official website for MultiBank Group is token.multibankgroup.com/en/mbg?utm_source=direct_buys&utm_campaign=mbio_global_ic_leadgen_web_tge_jul-25&utm_medium=cmc_biopage&utm_term=mbio_token_tge&utm_content=en. MultiBank Group’s official Twitter account is @multibank_io. MultiBank Group’s official message board is tradfi.multibankgroup.com/en/about/company-news.

MultiBank Group Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiBank Group (MBG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. MultiBank Group has a current supply of 995,140,000 with 185,320,432.39865527 in circulation. The last known price of MultiBank Group is 0.33382107 USD and is down -3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $6,967,482.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://token.multibankgroup.com/en/mbg? utm_source=direct_buys&utm_campaign=MBIO_Global_IC_LeadGen_Web_TGE_Jul-25&utm_medium=CMC_BIOPAGE&utm_term=mbio_token_TGE&utm_content=EN.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MultiBank Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MultiBank Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MultiBank Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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