pippin (PIPPIN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $118.18 Million

pippin (PIPPIN) traded down 33.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, pippin has traded 64.7% lower against the dollar. One pippin token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pippin has a market cap of $118.18 million and $53.35 million worth of pippin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74,049.55 or 0.99796382 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73,702.49 or 0.99656476 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pippin Token Profile

pippin’s total supply is 999,996,253 tokens. pippin’s official Twitter account is @pippinlovesyou. The official website for pippin is pippin.love.

Buying and Selling pippin

According to CryptoCompare, “pippin (PIPPIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. pippin has a current supply of 999,996,253. The last known price of pippin is 0.12950578 USD and is down -25.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $55,185,026.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pippin.love.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pippin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pippin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pippin using one of the exchanges listed above.

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