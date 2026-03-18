Trinity Capital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 6,512 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,004% compared to the average volume of 590 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $50,013.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 620,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,239.44. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steve Louis Brown bought 27,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $399,857.75. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 940,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,988.75. This trade represents a 2.97% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,682 shares of company stock worth $553,902. Insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the third quarter worth $52,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ TRIN opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 46.18%.The business had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Trinity Capital

Here are the key news stories impacting Trinity Capital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large insider purchases: the chairman (Steve L. Brown) bought 27,109 shares (~$400k) and the CEO and a director also made small buys this week — a sign management confidence and likely a key bullish catalyst. Chairman SEC Filing CEO SEC Filing Director SEC Filing

Large insider purchases: the chairman (Steve L. Brown) bought 27,109 shares (~$400k) and the CEO and a director also made small buys this week — a sign management confidence and likely a key bullish catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Strategic JV: Trinity and Capital Southwest formed a 50/50 joint venture with $100M committed ($50M each) to invest in first-out senior secured debt in the lower middle market — expands deal flow and adds a scaled co-investment capability. PR Newswire: JV Announcement

Strategic JV: Trinity and Capital Southwest formed a 50/50 joint venture with $100M committed ($50M each) to invest in first-out senior secured debt in the lower middle market — expands deal flow and adds a scaled co-investment capability. Positive Sentiment: Institutional & analyst backdrop: several buy/strong-buy analyst stances and recent increases in institutional holdings suggest ongoing support from professional investors (consensus price target ~$16.29), which can underpin the stock. MarketBeat: Analyst & Institutional Note

Institutional & analyst backdrop: several buy/strong-buy analyst stances and recent increases in institutional holdings suggest ongoing support from professional investors (consensus price target ~$16.29), which can underpin the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend announced: monthly dividend of $0.17 (annualized yield ~14.4%) payable March 31 — attractive to income buyers but already reflected in recent trading given the ex-dividend timing. MarketBeat: Dividend & Payout Details

Dividend announced: monthly dividend of $0.17 (annualized yield ~14.4%) payable March 31 — attractive to income buyers but already reflected in recent trading given the ex-dividend timing. Negative Sentiment: Dividend sustainability concern: the stated payout ratio is above 100% (?104%), raising questions about sustainability of the high yield and potential pressure on future payouts or net asset growth. MarketBeat: Payout Ratio

Dividend sustainability concern: the stated payout ratio is above 100% (?104%), raising questions about sustainability of the high yield and potential pressure on future payouts or net asset growth. Negative Sentiment: Mixed quarterly results: Trinity beat EPS narrowly but revenue missed materially versus estimates (reported revenue well below consensus), which is a caution for growth and credit-portfolio trends that investors monitor. MarketBeat: Earnings Summary

Mixed quarterly results: Trinity beat EPS narrowly but revenue missed materially versus estimates (reported revenue well below consensus), which is a caution for growth and credit-portfolio trends that investors monitor. Negative Sentiment: Options activity: an unusual spike in put-option volume (6,512 puts, +1,004% vs typical) indicates some traders are positioning for downside or hedging — a short-term bearish signal.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp set a $17.50 target price on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Capital One Financial set a $17.00 target price on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Clear Str raised shares of Trinity Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRIN

About Trinity Capital

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: TRIN) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to venture-backed and growth-stage companies. As a venture lender, Trinity Capital offers customized capital structures, including secured debt and equity co-investment, designed to support companies that have progressed beyond early-stage funding but still require non-dilutive growth capital.

The company focuses its investments on technology-driven sectors such as software, fintech, healthcare, life sciences and cleantech.

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