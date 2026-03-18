SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS Stake Increased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,167 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 4.2% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.95 and a beta of 0.05. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $29.40.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -255.71%.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

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