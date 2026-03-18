Mayport LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Mayport LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the period. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BND opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.41 and a 52-week high of $75.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.2278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

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