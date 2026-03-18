Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 15th

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of IGD stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82.

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Institutional Trading of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGD. UBS Group AG increased its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 39,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 212,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 27,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

The Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in dividend?paying equity securities of companies located around the world. In addition to traditional equity holdings, the fund employs an options overlay strategy—selling call options on individual stocks or on equity indices—to generate additional premium income and to help manage portfolio volatility.

IGD’s investment portfolio is broadly diversified across developed and emerging markets, including North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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