Loaded Lions (LION) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $916.70 Thousand

Loaded Lions (LION) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Loaded Lions has a total market cap of $98.62 million and approximately $916.70 thousand worth of Loaded Lions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loaded Lions token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loaded Lions has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74,049.55 or 0.99796382 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,702.49 or 0.99656476 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Loaded Lions Token Profile

Loaded Lions’ genesis date was March 2nd, 2025. Loaded Lions’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,679,999,400 tokens. The official message board for Loaded Lions is crypto.com/en/product-news/lion-token-launch. Loaded Lions’ official website is loadedlions.com. Loaded Lions’ official Twitter account is @loadedlions_cdc.

Loaded Lions Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loaded Lions (LION) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. Loaded Lions has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 30,845,220,686 in circulation. The last known price of Loaded Lions is 0.00325476 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $885,392.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://loadedlions.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loaded Lions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loaded Lions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loaded Lions using one of the exchanges listed above.

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