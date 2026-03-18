Johnson & Johnson $JNJ is Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s 9th Largest Position

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.5% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $36,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 632.0% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 130,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,383,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,234,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,638,000 after purchasing an additional 94,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,926,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,484,000 after purchasing an additional 151,707 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Positive Sentiment: HSBC raised its price target on JNJ to $280 and upgraded to a “buy,” calling for meaningful upside versus current levels — a fresh, high?profile endorsement that supports longer?term bullishness. Article Title

HSBC raised its price target on JNJ to $280 and upgraded to a “buy,” calling for meaningful upside versus current levels — a fresh, high?profile endorsement that supports longer?term bullishness. Positive Sentiment: Independent analyst pieces highlight a $280 target and argue JNJ’s recent outperformance (strong YTD and 1?yr gains) is backed by pipeline and portfolio strength — reinforcing the narrative of further upside for investors who can wait. Why One Analyst Thinks Johnson & Johnson Reaches $280

Independent analyst pieces highlight a $280 target and argue JNJ’s recent outperformance (strong YTD and 1?yr gains) is backed by pipeline and portfolio strength — reinforcing the narrative of further upside for investors who can wait. Positive Sentiment: JNJ reported a phase I win for its bladder cancer therapy (Erda?iDRS) with strong responses and manageable safety — clinical progress that could support future revenue if later?stage trials succeed. JNJ’s Bladder Cancer Therapy Meets Key Goal

JNJ reported a phase I win for its bladder cancer therapy (Erda?iDRS) with strong responses and manageable safety — clinical progress that could support future revenue if later?stage trials succeed. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory progress for TECVAYLI (teclistamab) — J&J submitted a Type II variation to the EMA seeking approval in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma — an important potential mid?term revenue catalyst if approved. TECVAYLI Opportunity

Regulatory progress for TECVAYLI (teclistamab) — J&J submitted a Type II variation to the EMA seeking approval in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma — an important potential mid?term revenue catalyst if approved. Neutral Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson launched pulsed field ablation tech in Peru — incremental product expansion in med?tech markets, supportive but unlikely to meaningfully shift near?term revenue. PFA Peru Launch

Johnson & Johnson launched pulsed field ablation tech in Peru — incremental product expansion in med?tech markets, supportive but unlikely to meaningfully shift near?term revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Industry news (e.g., Monte Rosa supply agreement) and market commentary reassessing JNJ’s valuation after large multi?year gains — useful context for positioning but not company?specific catalysts. Monte Rosa Agreement

Industry news (e.g., Monte Rosa supply agreement) and market commentary reassessing JNJ’s valuation after large multi?year gains — useful context for positioning but not company?specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Shares slid today even as the broader market rose — coverage notes the drop reflects short?term profit?taking and rotation after a strong run, as well as lighter-than-average volume. That intraday weakness outweighed the new buy rating and clinical headlines. JNJ Stock Slides

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Shares of JNJ opened at $238.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.35 and a 200-day moving average of $207.56. The company has a market cap of $573.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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