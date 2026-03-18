Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 339.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on HMSO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 300 to GBX 320 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 405 to GBX 409 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HMSO

Insider Buying and Selling

Hammerson Price Performance

In other news, insider Rob Wilkinson purchased 155,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 323 per share, with a total value of £502,969.14. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON HMSO opened at GBX 337.60 on Wednesday. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 219.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 373. The company has a market cap of £1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 4.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 346.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 318.55.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hammerson had a net margin of 268.95% and a return on equity of 11.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hammerson will post 20.7491639 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hammerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods. Our assets are high profile and play an important role in our communities, welcoming c.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.