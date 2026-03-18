Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $5.08 Million Investment in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,000. Medpace accounts for 1.1% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter worth about $2,699,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 18.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,649,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 53.9% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,697,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

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Medpace Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $455.15 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.05 and a 12-month high of $628.92. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $708.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.53 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 118.82% and a net margin of 17.83%.The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Mizuho set a $582.00 target price on Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $564.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $486.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MEDP

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace’s core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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