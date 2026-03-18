National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NSA. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $33.60.

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National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $41.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.24 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 9.80%.National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,936,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 172.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,146,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after buying an additional 1,989,965 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,161,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,337 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,788,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter worth $33,082,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting National Storage Affiliates Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting National Storage Affiliates Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Public Storage announced an all?stock acquisition of NSA, with reported terms of 0.14 PSA shares per NSA share (implying roughly $41.68 per NSA share) — a clear takeover premium that explains upward pressure on NSA stock as investors price in the deal. Proactive: Public Storage to acquire National Storage Affiliates

Public Storage announced an all?stock acquisition of NSA, with reported terms of 0.14 PSA shares per NSA share (implying roughly $41.68 per NSA share) — a clear takeover premium that explains upward pressure on NSA stock as investors price in the deal. Positive Sentiment: Analyst movement: BNP Paribas Exane upgraded NSA from “underperform” to “neutral” and set a $41.00 price target, signaling some broker support for the deal?priced level and likely reinforcing buyer interest ahead of shareholder votes. Finviz: Analyst upgrade

Analyst movement: BNP Paribas Exane upgraded NSA from “underperform” to “neutral” and set a $41.00 price target, signaling some broker support for the deal?priced level and likely reinforcing buyer interest ahead of shareholder votes. Neutral Sentiment: Market headlines and heavy volume have amplified moves in NSA alongside broader market gains — momentum trading and index action are contributing to intraday volatility but don’t change the underlying deal terms. Benzinga: Stocks moving higher

Market headlines and heavy volume have amplified moves in NSA alongside broader market gains — momentum trading and index action are contributing to intraday volatility but don’t change the underlying deal terms. Negative Sentiment: Multiple shareholder?law firms (including Monteverde & Associates, Halper Sadeh LLC and Ademi LLP) have opened investigations and shareholder alerts into whether NSA shareholders are receiving a fair price and whether fiduciary duties were observed — these actions can delay shareholder votes, create settlement risk, or pressure deal terms. PR Newswire: M&A Class Action Firm investigation

Multiple shareholder?law firms (including Monteverde & Associates, Halper Sadeh LLC and Ademi LLP) have opened investigations and shareholder alerts into whether NSA shareholders are receiving a fair price and whether fiduciary duties were observed — these actions can delay shareholder votes, create settlement risk, or pressure deal terms. Negative Sentiment: Conflicting headline valuations (reports cite ~$10.5B deal value in some outlets versus a ~$5.6B figure in others) create uncertainty about the transaction’s structure and metrics — ambiguity can increase volatility and invite further scrutiny. WSJ: Deal valuation reporting

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

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National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.

The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.

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