Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Jefferies Financial Group

Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:YUEIY opened at $10.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.14.

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About Yue Yuen Industrial

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Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS: YUEIY) is one of the world’s leading footwear manufacturers, specializing in the design, development, production and distribution of athletic, casual and performance footwear. As an original design manufacturer (ODM) and original equipment manufacturer (OEM), the company partners with many of the globe’s most recognizable sportswear brands, providing end-to-end solutions that range from material sourcing and prototype development to mass production and quality assurance.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a broad spectrum of footwear categories, including running shoes, basketball sneakers, outdoor footwear and lifestyle models.

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