Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at ATB Cormark Capital Markets

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CGC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGC
Canopy Growth Price Performance
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 46.85% and a negative net margin of 94.39%.The company had revenue of $90.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135,970 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth $30,000. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corporation is a leading Canadian cannabis company engaged in the production, distribution and sale of both medical and recreational cannabis products. Headquartered in Smiths Falls, Ontario, the company cultivates a diversified portfolio of offerings that includes dried flower, pre-rolled joints, oils, softgel capsules and edibles. Canopy Growth also markets derivative products such as beverages and wellness formulations under a range of brands, aiming to serve both patient and adult-use markets.
The company operates through multiple subsidiaries, including Tweed Inc, Spectrum Therapeutics and Tokyo Smoke, each targeting distinct consumer segments.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.