Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $4.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.3026 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

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