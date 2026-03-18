Angela Korch Acquires 190 Shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) CFO Angela Korch bought 190 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.85 per share, with a total value of $25,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,317.15. The trade was a 3.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

MTN opened at $144.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.78. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.15 and a twelve month high of $175.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

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Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.19). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Key Stories Impacting Vail Resorts

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 144.86%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Vail Resorts this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Robert A. Katz purchased 37,500 shares (~$4.94M), a sizable open?market buy that increases his holding ~15% and is being read by the market as a strong signal of insider confidence. Read More.

CEO Robert A. Katz purchased 37,500 shares (~$4.94M), a sizable open?market buy that increases his holding ~15% and is being read by the market as a strong signal of insider confidence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: CFO Angela Korch also bought shares (190 shares, ~$25k), a smaller but confirmatory insider purchase that adds to the narrative of management conviction. Read More.

CFO Angela Korch also bought shares (190 shares, ~$25k), a smaller but confirmatory insider purchase that adds to the narrative of management conviction. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Vail announced a multi?year roll?out to bring the My Epic Gear experience to all rentals (expanded choice, premium boot tech, and removal of the My Epic Gear fee), a consumer-facing initiative that should support rental revenue and customer retention over time. Read More.

Vail announced a multi?year roll?out to bring the My Epic Gear experience to all rentals (expanded choice, premium boot tech, and removal of the My Epic Gear fee), a consumer-facing initiative that should support rental revenue and customer retention over time. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The analyst picture is mixed — MarketBeat consensus rates MTN as a Hold with a $165 average target and a range of Buy/Hold/Sell opinions — providing a neutral backdrop versus the immediate insider-driven move. Read More.

The analyst picture is mixed — MarketBeat consensus rates MTN as a Hold with a $165 average target and a range of Buy/Hold/Sell opinions — providing a neutral backdrop versus the immediate insider-driven move. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent Q3 results showed an EPS and revenue miss and year?over?year revenue decline, reinforcing concerns about a warm winter’s impact on near?term profitability. Read More.

Recent Q3 results showed an EPS and revenue miss and year?over?year revenue decline, reinforcing concerns about a warm winter’s impact on near?term profitability. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley cut its price target and materially lowered 2026 EPS estimates citing weak conditions in the Rockies, a proximate reason some investors remain cautious despite insider buys. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $159.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $234.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vail Resorts

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 833.3% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 815.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company’s signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season?long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

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