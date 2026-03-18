Babcock (NYSE:BW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BW shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Babcock in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Babcock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Babcock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Babcock to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd.

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Babcock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $14.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.54. Babcock has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39.

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.10 million.

Insider Activity at Babcock

In other news, major shareholder Brc Group Holdings, Inc. sold 1,155,382 shares of Babcock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $10,398,438.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Babcock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Babcock by 400,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Babcock by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Babcock News

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About Babcock

(Get Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc (NYSE: BW) is a specialized provider of energy and environmental technologies and services serving power generation and heavy industrial markets. The company designs, manufactures and maintains critical components and systems that support the safe and efficient operation of both fossil-fuel and renewable power facilities. Its core offerings include industrial and utility boilers, environmental control systems for emissions reduction, and aftermarket support services ranging from inspection and maintenance to spare parts management.

In addition to its boiler and emissions control portfolio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises delivers lifecycle solutions aimed at enhancing plant performance and compliance.

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