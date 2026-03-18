Financial Survey: Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) vs. SMS Alternatives (OTCMKTS:CICN)

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) and SMS Alternatives (OTCMKTS:CICN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.8% of Adobe shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Adobe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 89.0% of SMS Alternatives shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adobe and SMS Alternatives”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe $24.45 billion 4.27 $7.13 billion $17.17 14.80 SMS Alternatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than SMS Alternatives.

Profitability

This table compares Adobe and SMS Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe 29.48% 64.48% 25.71% SMS Alternatives N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Adobe and SMS Alternatives, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe 5 13 10 1 2.24 SMS Alternatives 0 0 0 0 0.00

Adobe currently has a consensus target price of $346.42, suggesting a potential upside of 36.28%. Given Adobe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Adobe is more favorable than SMS Alternatives.

Summary

Adobe beats SMS Alternatives on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adobe

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Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows members to access its creative products. This segment serves content creators, students, workers, marketers, educators, enthusiasts, and communicators. The Digital Experience segment provides an integrated platform and set of applications and services that enable brands and businesses to create, manage, execute, measure, monetize, and optimize customer experiences from analytics to commerce. This segment serves marketers, advertisers, agencies, publishers, merchandisers, merchants, web analysts, data scientists, developers, and executives across the C-suite. The Publishing and Advertising segment offers products and services, such as e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, web conferencing, document and forms platform, web application development, and high-end printing, as well as Advertising Cloud offerings. It also provides consulting, technical support, and learning services. The company offers its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force and local field offices, as well as to end users through app stores and through its website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, software vendors and developers, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated and changed its name to Adobe Inc. in October 2018. Adobe Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About SMS Alternatives

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SMS Alternatives Inc. provides business integration software solutions in the United States and Europe. The company's software enables organizations to integrate new and existing information and processes at the desktop; and addresses the need for a company's information systems to deliver enterprise-wide views of their business information processes. It offers Cicero Discovery, a configurable tool to collect activity and application performance data, and track business objects across time and multiple users, as well as measure against a defined expected business process flow; and Cicero Insight, a measurement and analytics solution that collects and presents information about quality, productivity, compliance, and revenue from frontline activity to target areas for improvement. The company also provides Cicero Automation that delivers features of the Cicero Discovery product, as well as desktop automation for enterprise contact center and back office employees; integrates applications and automates workflow; and control and adaptability at the end user desktop. In addition, it offers technical support, training, and consulting services. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through distributors and other intermediaries who resell it to end-users. It serves financial services, insurance, and telecommunications industries; and business process outsourcers, as well as intelligence, security, law enforcement, and other governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Cicero Inc. and changed its name to SMS Alternatives Inc. in June 2023. SMS Alternatives Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

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