70688 (COR.L) (LON:COR) Trading Down 7.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of 70688 (COR.L) (LON:COR – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 and last traded at GBX 0.01. Approximately 450,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 26,788,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01.

70688 (COR.L) Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £387,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.02.

70688 (COR.L) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CORETX Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged providing cloud and managed information technology (IT) services. The Company offers a range of services including cloud and hosting, network and connectivity, collaboration, cyber security, managed services, and IT asset management.

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