70688 (COR.L) (LON:COR) Trading Down 7.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of 70688 (COR.L) (LON:COR – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 and last traded at GBX 0.01. Approximately 450,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 26,788,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01.
70688 (COR.L) Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £387,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.02.
70688 (COR.L) Company Profile
CORETX Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged providing cloud and managed information technology (IT) services. The Company offers a range of services including cloud and hosting, network and connectivity, collaboration, cyber security, managed services, and IT asset management.
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