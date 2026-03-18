Newport Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 81,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 285.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 343,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 254,332 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 227,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCR stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.0678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors. BSCR was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.