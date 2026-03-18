Maven Securities LTD Buys 16,500 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 194.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 38,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

GEHC stock opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.52. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $89.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.03.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.07%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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