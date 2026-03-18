Petix & Botte Co Has $14.46 Million Position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF $GOVI

Petix & Botte Co raised its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 521,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,077 shares during the period. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF comprises 3.3% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF were worth $14,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 111.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,510,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,968,000 after buying an additional 2,902,282 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,037,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,502,000 after buying an additional 67,708 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 772,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after buying an additional 41,341 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 747,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 23,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $12,735,000.

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Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $28.62.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0831 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

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