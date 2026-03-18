Prana Capital Management LP Sells 94,304 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Prana Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,304 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $15,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $302.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $326.24 and its 200 day moving average is $318.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $194.36 and a 1 year high of $363.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $8.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.25 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 3.03%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Director Deborah H. Mcaneny sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.50, for a total transaction of $751,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,992.50. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

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